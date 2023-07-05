CHILLN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Good on Banyana Banyana for standing up for themselves
Banyana’s stand-off with Safa this week and its positive outcome for them will also benefit future women’s teams
05 July 2023 - 21:02
You’ve got to admire this crop of Banyana Banyana players. They’ll go down in history as the first group of our women’s national football team that had the guts to stand up to the notorious suits at Nasrec. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.