Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Experienced Eddie Jones is still a man for all seasons

The veteran coach who’s been involved in four World Cup finals loves engaging with the media but doesn’t suffer fools

06 July 2023 - 21:18
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

It was biting cold as Eddie Jones stepped out to hold court on a terrace at the Wallabies’ team hotel on Thursday morning. As settings go, this was closer to the stars than a Garden Court, but the Wallabies’ coach wasn't exactly basking in the Sandton sun as it was still obscured by the adjacent high-risers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Keeping up with Jones will be no easy task Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok talisman has Steyn power but another World Cup may be a ... Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | SA Rugby has learnt its lesson and runs a tight ship Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks will be big in Japan’s League One final Sport

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Experienced Eddie Jones is still a man for all seasons Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Pieter-Steph has a chance to show why he’s big in Japan Sport
  3. New SA champ Anele Ferreira — 13 and 1.10m — a natural in saddle, says mom Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Just what the Doctor ordered for Bafana in first game back Sport
  5. Why Boks’ Nienaber and Wallabies’ Jones are an ocean apart Sport

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children