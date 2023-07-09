Blast from the past: Jobodwana lands World Student Games sprint double
Today in SA sports history: July 10
09 July 2023 - 18:52
1912 — The South African cricket team is bowled out for 159 at Leeds as England win this triangular tournament match by 174 runs. Captain Louis Tancred’s 39 was the top score in SA’s second innings. Australia was the third team in the tournament. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.