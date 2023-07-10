Blast from the past: Iniesta sparks Spanish World Cup fiesta
Today in SA sports history: July 11
10 July 2023 - 20:54
1952 — Golfer Bobby Locke wins his third British Open title when he edges Australia’s future star, Peter Thompson, by one stroke after shooting a one-under-par 287 at Royal Lytham & St Annes. But Locke nearly missed play on the final day’s play of 36 holes after discovering his clubs were locked away. He had left them in the boot of his car in a private garage which was now locked. Luckily a milkman, who knew the owner, happened to pass by and he gave Locke a lift to get the keys and the South African arrived at the course just in time to get to the first tee to start the third round. ..
