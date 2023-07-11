Blast from the past: Januarie solo try eases Springbok pain in Dunedin
Today in SA sports history: July 12
11 July 2023 - 20:31
1955 — The SA cricket team score their first Test victory in Manchester, beating England by three wickets in the third Test as they nervously chased a lowly target of 145. The victory, which reduced the home side’s lead in the five-match series to 2-1, was set up by the batsmen in the first innings, with three scoring centuries. Opener Jackie McGlew made an unbeaten 104, with John Waite scoring 113 and Paul Winslow 108...
