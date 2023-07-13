Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | History beckons for Boks in Auckland

While the Springboks have an overall poor record against the All Blacks in New Zealand, the Erasmus/Nienaber era tells a different story

13 July 2023 - 21:21 By Mark Keohane

Forget history, these Springboks will be history makers in Auckland on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Pieter-Steph has a chance to show why he’s big in Japan Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Give Libbok the chance and let him run with it Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Kleyn selection could prove to be a Bok masterstroke Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | History shows that you write off the Boks at your own peril Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | History beckons for Boks in Auckland Sport
  2. Bok ‘monsters’ have added strings to their bow: ex-All Black Reihana Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Muralitharan has Proteas batsmen in a spin Sport
  4. Cosafa Cup can be Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rowan Human's time to shine Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | How far have Bafana progressed under Broos? Afcon 2023 will be a ... Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN