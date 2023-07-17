Sport

Blast from the past: King Louis is crowned at St Andrews

Today in SA sports history: July 18

17 July 2023 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Hugh Baiocchi becomes the second South African to win a European Tour event that year when he takes the Scandinavian Enterprise Open by two strokes with an overall 17-under-par 271 in Sweden. The tournament eventually morphed into the Sweden Masters in 1991. South Africa’s first success on the tour that season was achieved by Vincent Tshabalala, who won the French Open in May...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | How far have Bafana progressed under Broos? Afcon 2023 will be a ... Sport
  3. Cosafa Cup can be Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rowan Human's time to shine Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Eastern Cape is the Mecca of boxing? No, folks, try Sodom and ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Philander and Maharaj bowl Proteas to victory in second ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Muralitharan has Proteas batsmen in a spin Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Lions roar to Test series victory over Springboks Sport

Latest

  1. After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms Sport
  2. Blast from the past: King Louis is crowned at St Andrews Sport
  3. Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Philander and Maharaj bowl Proteas to victory in second ... Sport
  5. Bok ‘monsters’ have added strings to their bow: ex-All Black Reihana Sport

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...