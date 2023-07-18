Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games abandoned?

The smaller, lesser-funded sports would most likely feel the void, while the top athletes would probably barely notice

18 July 2023 - 21:56
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Is this the end of the Commonwealth Games?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. New SA champ Anele Ferreira a natural in saddle, says mom Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Dozy Bairstow only has himself to blame for soft dismissal Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Munich, Monaco what’s in a name or 800km? Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | The time I went head-to-head with Hansie but played and missed Sport

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games abandoned? Sport
  2. Former SA players living the Yankee life in Major League Cricket Sport
  3. Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus Sport
  4. After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms Sport
  5. Blast from the past: King Louis is crowned at St Andrews Sport

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding