Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory
Today in SA sports history: July 20
19 July 2023 - 21:10
1924 — Willie Smith keeps the Olympic bantamweight crown in South African hands as he beats American Salvatore Tripoli in the final of the Paris Games. Countryman Clarence Walker had won the same title four years earlier. As a professional Smith won British recognition of the world bantamweight title to become South Africa’s only Olympic boxing medallist to win any version of a world title...
