Sport

Blast from the past: Big Easy bags first British Open title

Today in SA sports history: July 21

20 July 2023 - 21:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1928 — The Springboks go down 6-7 to New Zealand in the second Test at Ellis Park. In a try-less match, both sides slotted a penalty each, Bennie Osler landing SA’s. The home side, for the only time in its history, also scored three points from a goal from a mark, carded by captain Phil Mostert, a prop. But the difference was that All Black centre Archie Strang kicked a dropped goal, which was worth four points. The result drew the visitors level at 1-1 in the four-match series...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | There is more to looking good than a snazzy new kit Sport
  2. The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned? Sport
  4. After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory Sport
  6. Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus Sport
  7. Blast from the past: King Louis is crowned at St Andrews Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Big Easy bags first British Open title Sport
  2. Simbine can launch a new trajectory to world championships from Monaco Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Too old or too cold? Which was it for the Springboks in Auckland ... Sport
  4. A right Royal tale of taxpayers’ money and PSL clubs’ battles post-Covid-19 Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory Sport

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...