Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Too old or too cold? Which was it for the Springboks in Auckland a week ago?

The Boks were blitzed in the opening 20 minutes against the All Blacks because too many players lacked game time

20 July 2023 - 21:19 By Mark Keohane

Just like one swallow does not make a summer, one cold night in Auckland last Saturday does not define the Springboks 2023 winter...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | History beckons for Boks in Auckland Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Pieter-Steph has a chance to show why he’s big in Japan Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Give Libbok the chance and let him run with it Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Kleyn selection could prove to be a Bok masterstroke Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Big Easy bags first British Open title Sport
  2. Simbine can launch a new trajectory to world championships from Monaco Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Too old or too cold? Which was it for the Springboks in Auckland ... Sport
  4. A right Royal tale of taxpayers’ money and PSL clubs’ battles post-Covid-19 Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory Sport

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...