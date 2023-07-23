Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas Lord it over England in the first Test

Today in SA sports history: July 24

23 July 2023 - 19:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1908 — Charles Hefferon, five days after finishing fourth in the five mile race at the London Olympics, wins SA’s second medal of the Games, taking silver in the marathon. Hefferon, who had blown after taking the lead in the shorter race, led for nine miles in the marathon, from Windsor Castle to the Olympic Stadium in Shepherd’s Bush. He went to the front after 15 miles and stayed there until after the 24-mile mark, where he was chased down by Italian Pietri Dorando and then Johnny Hayes of the US. But in a dramatic finish that was to popularise the 42.2km event, Dorando collapsed soon after entering the stadium, and received assistance before stumbling over the line first in 2hr 54 min 46.4 sec. But he was disqualified because of the aid he was given, promoting Hayes (2:55:18.4) to the gold and Hefferon (2:56:06) to silver...

