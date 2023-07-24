Blast from the past: Boks blow All Blacks away in Bloem
Today in SA sports history: July 25
24 July 2023
1964 — The worst run in Springbok history of seven consecutive losses begins against France at the Pam Brink Stadium in Springs as they go down 6-8. Centre Dave Stewart scored a try and kicked a penalty for the Boks. Christian Darrouy dotted down for the French, with flyhalf Pierre Albaladejo slotting the conversion and adding a penalty...
