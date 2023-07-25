Sport

Blast from the past: Smith dominates England bowlers to score mammoth 277

Today in SA sports history: July 26

25 July 2023 - 21:17
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1955 — Trevor Goddard and Hugh Tayfield take five wickets each to bowl out England for 256 in the fourth Test at Leeds as South Africa win by 224 runs and level the five-match series at 2-2. Opening batsman Jackie McGlew scored 133 and Russell Endean 116 as the visitors took control in the second innings, scoring 500...

