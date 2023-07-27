All Blacks could win Championship battle, Boks the World Cup war: ex-Puma
Bookies have got it wrong — the Springboks aren’t fourth favourites, says Marcelo Bosch
27 July 2023 - 20:54
Former Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch says the All Blacks are setting the tone ahead of the Rugby World Cup but he cannot count out the Springboks as they prepare to face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday...
