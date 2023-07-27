THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | The journey to the World Cup is not a race
The Bok coaches need to give the players in their squad a fair crack to state their case for RWC selection
27 July 2023 - 20:54
There has been some disquiet about the lack of black African representation in the Springbok team for this weekend’s clash against Argentina at Ellis Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.