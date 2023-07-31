Sport

Blast from the past: It’s the Morne Steyn show as Boks down All Blacks

Today in SA sport history: August 1

31 July 2023 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1928 — Sidney Atkinson, runner-up four years earlier, wins the 110m hurdles gold at the Amsterdam Olympics with fellow South African George Weightman-Smith ending fifth. Weightman-Smith — 21st in his second event, the javelin throw — took the lead briefly early in the race, but Atkinson delivered the best kick to clinch the win ahead of Americans Steve Anderson and John Collier. Atkinson remains the only South African to have upgraded a podium position from one Games to the next. In the wrestling arena, middleweight Anton Praeg ended joint fourth in the freestyle competition, with both he and American Ralph Hammonds unable to contest the fight-offs for the bronze medal. That remains SA’s best wrestling performance at the Olympics. ..

