Blast from the past: Bok wing makes Nomis(take) with two tries against Wallabies

Today in SA sport history: August 2

01 August 2023 - 20:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1969 — Wing Syd Nomis scores two tries as the Springboks beat Australia 30-11 in the first Test at Ellis Park. Flanks Jan Ellis and Piet Greyling and centre Mannetjies Roux also dotted down. ..

