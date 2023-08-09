Blast from the past: Teen sensation Karen Muir smashes world record
Today in SA sport history: August 10
09 August 2023 - 19:51
1920 — Track cyclists William Smith and James Walker become double Olympic medallists on the same day at the Antwerp Games, taking silver in the tandem and then bronze in the team pursuit alongside teammates Sammy Goosen and Henry Kaltenbrunn...
