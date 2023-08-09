Sport

No dolls for ‘straight-talking’ Banyana striker Jermaine ‘Jay’ Seoposenwe

The 29-year-old forward has been one of SA’s standout performers during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

09 August 2023 - 19:44

As a little girl growing up in the Cape Flats, Cape Town, Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine “Jay” Seoposenwe never wanted to play with dolls and wanted a soccer ball instead. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. No dolls for ‘straight-talking’ Banyana striker Jermaine ‘Jay’ Seoposenwe Sport
  2. Bok injuries a huge blow, but World Cup squad still boasts experience Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Boxing SA plays the man, not the ball, in its overdue press ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Teen sensation Karen Muir smashes world record Sport
  5. How Proteas legend Erin Burger found herself serving as a Netball World Cup ... Sport

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng