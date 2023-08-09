No dolls for ‘straight-talking’ Banyana striker Jermaine ‘Jay’ Seoposenwe
The 29-year-old forward has been one of SA’s standout performers during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
09 August 2023 - 19:44
As a little girl growing up in the Cape Flats, Cape Town, Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine “Jay” Seoposenwe never wanted to play with dolls and wanted a soccer ball instead. ..
