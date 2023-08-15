Punt intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought?
Rodriguez’s music was so transcendent he even managed to find his way into some of my rugby memories
15 August 2023 - 21:28
It’s no surprise that Rodriguez and his music was a staple of the anti-establishment during apartheid, but it was uncanny that somehow he drifted into my personal rugby milieu as well...
