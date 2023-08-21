Sport

Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies to finish Tri-Nations unbeaten

Today in SA sport history: August 22

21 August 2023 - 20:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1896 — Wing Theo Samuels becomes the first man to score points for South Africa in an international rugby match, dotting down twice at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg in the second Test of the four-match series against Britain. Fullback Davie Cope added a conversion. But the eight points were not enough for victory, with the visitors scoring three tries, two conversions and a drop goal (four points) to win 17-8. Those two tries, however, were enough to keep Samuels as SA’s most prolific try-scorer for a decade...

