Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies to finish Tri-Nations unbeaten
Today in SA sport history: August 22
21 August 2023 - 20:34
1896 — Wing Theo Samuels becomes the first man to score points for South Africa in an international rugby match, dotting down twice at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg in the second Test of the four-match series against Britain. Fullback Davie Cope added a conversion. But the eight points were not enough for victory, with the visitors scoring three tries, two conversions and a drop goal (four points) to win 17-8. Those two tries, however, were enough to keep Samuels as SA’s most prolific try-scorer for a decade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.