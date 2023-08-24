Sport

Blast from the past: Freitag floats to world championship gold in Paris

Today in SA sport history: August 25

24 August 2023 - 21:19
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1962 — Mannetjies Roux scores two tries as the Springboks beat the British Lions 34-14 in the fourth and final Test in Bloemfontein to win the series 3-0. The home side, having won the previous two matches narrowly, ran in six tries to the visitors’ three. Legendary centre John Gainsford and his midfield partner Wang Wyness, skipper Johan Claassen and flanker Hugo van Zyl also dotted down. Flyhalf Keith Oxlee converted five and added two penalties.   ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | With such a slow start to the season, poor Broos has not much to ... Sport
  2. Tembo’s calm crucial as Richards Bay seek footing amid second season syndrome Sport
  3. After Cricket SA about-turn, focus falls on players to stay fit Sport
  4. Blast from the past: All Blacks make history with first Test series win on SA ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies to finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No such thing as a meaningless Boks-All Blacks Test Sport
  2. Boks have depth and players to defend World Cup crown: Sean Fitzpatrick Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Freitag floats to world championship gold in Paris Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | With such a slow start to the season, poor Broos has not much to ... Sport
  5. After Cricket SA about-turn, focus falls on players to stay fit Sport

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says