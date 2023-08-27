Blast from the past: Amla’s 150 spearheads emphatic Proteas’ victory in Southampton
Today in SA sport history: August 28
1971 — Mavis Hutchison, 46 at the time, becomes the first SA woman to run in a 24-hour event, completing a world best 106 miles and 736 yards (170.8km) at Hector Norris Park in Johannesburg South. Hutchison, who went on to achieve multi-day runs from Johannesburg to Durban and Germiston to Cape Town, was later dubbed the Galloping Granny after running the breadth of the US in 1978. Her effort of 2,908 miles (4,680km) took her 69 days, two hours and 40 minutes stood as a record until 1993. In 1980 she broke the record running the length of Britain, 874 miles (1,406km) from John O’Groats to Land’s End, in 16 days, 21 hours and 55 minutes, more than nine hours better than the previous mark...
