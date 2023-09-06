Sport

Blast from the past: Podolski hat-trick gives Germany comfortable win over Bafana

Today in SA sport history: September 7

06 September 2023 - 21:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1963 — The Springboks bounce back to thump Australia 22-6 in the final Test at the Boet Erasmus Stadium in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) and draw the series 2-2. Centre John Gainsford, captain Abie Malan and debutant lock Tiny Naude scored tries, with flyhalf Keith Oxlee converting two and adding two penalties. Naude also slotted a penalty...

