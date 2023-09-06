Laws, their application and refs in spotlight — hopefully not glaringly — at RWC
In the professional era, rugby fans have craved consistency in the application of the laws but this has not always been the case
06 September 2023 - 21:12
This year’s Rugby World Cup won’t just determine who has bragging rights for the next four years but perhaps more importantly, the game has an opportunity to extricate itself from an entanglement of its own making...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.