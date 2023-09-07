Sport

Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods

Today in SA sport history: September 8

07 September 2023 - 21:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit after that. ..

