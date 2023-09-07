Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods
Today in SA sport history: September 8
07 September 2023 - 21:25
1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit after that. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.