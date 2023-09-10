Sport

Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away

Today in SA sport history: September 11

10 September 2023 - 18:44
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1999 — The All Africa Games kick off to a chilly start in Johannesburg as a cold snap reduces the air temperature around the Ellis Park sports precinct — including the open-air swimming venue — to finger-numbing levels. Some 6,000 athletes competed in the nine-day showpiece, with hosts South Africa topping the medals table in the end...

