Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away
Today in SA sport history: September 11
10 September 2023 - 18:44
1999 — The All Africa Games kick off to a chilly start in Johannesburg as a cold snap reduces the air temperature around the Ellis Park sports precinct — including the open-air swimming venue — to finger-numbing levels. Some 6,000 athletes competed in the nine-day showpiece, with hosts South Africa topping the medals table in the end...
