If Kaizer Chiefs start a women’s team, many would follow: Safa boss Pinnock
As someone who has run a development-orientated women's football team since 2017, Pinnock is acutely aware of the challenges facing the female game
10 September 2023 - 18:44
Having been part of women’s football in South Africa for some time and aware of the dire situation at many levels, Romaney Pinnock understands the importance of her task as she aims to professionalise the female game in the country. ..
