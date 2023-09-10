Sport

If Kaizer Chiefs start a women’s team, many would follow: Safa boss Pinnock

As someone who has run a development-orientated women's football team since 2017, Pinnock is acutely aware of the challenges facing the female game

10 September 2023 - 18:44
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter

Having been part of women’s football in South Africa for some time and aware of the dire situation at many levels, Romaney Pinnock understands the importance of her task as she aims to professionalise the female game in the country. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. If Kaizer Chiefs start a women’s team, many would follow: Safa boss Pinnock Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away Sport
  3. Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | SA should be hosting the World Cup, but Boks will still bring ... Sport

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...