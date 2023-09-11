You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers
The forward has had a fascinating football journey
11 September 2023 - 21:08
While Patrick Maswanganyi has wowed the Premier Soccer League since his move to Orlando Pirates, where his skills, pace, vision and intelligence on the ball have excited Bucs supporters, those who discovered and shaped his career say “you have seen nothing yet”. ..
