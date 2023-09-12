Sport

Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy

Temba Bavuma has been able to play more freely this year than at any stage in his international career

12 September 2023 - 21:07
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

There is a balance in Temba Bavuma’s cricket right now that has nothing to do with his technique at the crease. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Englishmen are mad dogs? ‘Ruffian’ Farrell deserves a special ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Songs, seagulls and Saffers at RWC in France Sport
  3. Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell stalks Tiger to win second world title Sport
  5. You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD