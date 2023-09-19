Sport

Athletics

SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs

It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Now he is 'better' than them.

19 September 2023 - 20:43 By Matshelane Mamabolo

It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Not that Mosiako has stopped admiring these South African running legends. Far from it. The Nedbank Running Club starlet continues to think the world of the Boxer Athletic Club superstars he grew up aspiring to emulate...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France Sport
  2. The natural talents of dogs, from sporting excellence to undying love Sport
  3. SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parkin pioneers the way for SA’s men swimmers Sport
  5. Etzebeth set for Paris run against Ireland, Pollard stays out Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant