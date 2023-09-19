Athletics
SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs
It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Now he is 'better' than them.
19 September 2023 - 20:43
It was not so long ago that Thabang Mosiako looked up to Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. Not that Mosiako has stopped admiring these South African running legends. Far from it. The Nedbank Running Club starlet continues to think the world of the Boxer Athletic Club superstars he grew up aspiring to emulate...
