Sport

A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just broke

Ted Dumitru’s class of 2005 were dominant as they went on to lift the Premiership title for the second consecutive season

28 September 2023 - 21:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

After Mamelodi Sundowns broke the record for the longest unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership of 32 matches on Wednesday, coach Rulani Mokwena said their feat is special because they bettered a feat that was achieved by a “very good” Kaizer Chiefs. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena wants to see ‘record-breaking’ on all the front pages Soccer
  2. WATCH | Sundowns’ Mabena, 16, becomes youngest Premiership scorer Soccer
  3. Record-breaking Sundowns continue their swaggering start to the season Soccer
  4. ‘Check how many saves he's made’: Chiefs players defend keeper Petersen Soccer

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone Sport
  2. Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup Sport
  3. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Fourie’s journey to France and back is a rugby romance Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Pollard puts the boot in against Wallabies in PE Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives