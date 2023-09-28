Sport

Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup

South Africa’s selectors have backed the tall all-rounder’s potential

28 September 2023 - 21:44 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Albie Morkel copped a fair amount of criticism in his playing career. He was also lavished with praise. There was little compromise, which is something Morkel had to learn to live with...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone Sport
  2. Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup Sport
  3. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Fourie’s journey to France and back is a rugby romance Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Pollard puts the boot in against Wallabies in PE Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives