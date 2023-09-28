Sport

Blast from the past: Pollard puts the boot in against Wallabies in PE

Today in SA sport history: September 29

28 September 2023 - 21:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1990 — Brian Mitchell has a tough time against American Frankie Mitchell in Aosta, Italy, but comes on strong in the latter rounds to grind out a points win to record the 11th successful defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title. On the same bill Welcome Ncita made the second defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, knocking out Geraldo Lopez of Panama in the eighth round...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Fifita suspension: Tonga’s loss is Boks’ gain, but islanders still carry weight Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Cons, curious thrills and a Gentle Ox Sport
  3. Ireland defeat produces head-scratchers for Boks against Tonga Sport
  4. Hopefully De Kock sees the bigger picture ahead of his last rodeo Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Newlands Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Mitchell changes Layne to become world champ Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Fordyce heads a full SA podium in London-to-Brighton ... Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone Sport
  2. Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup Sport
  3. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Fourie’s journey to France and back is a rugby romance Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Pollard puts the boot in against Wallabies in PE Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives