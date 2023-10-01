Sport

‘I coach because I have a licence and have earned it’: Gavin Hunt’s daughter Kaitlin

The 25-year-old is a social media manager, holds a degree in biokinetics and is a coach of the girls' team at amateur club Warriors FC

01 October 2023 - 20:57 By Bonginkosi Ndadane

Kaitlin Hunt never stood a chance. Football was already a staple diet in the Hunt household when Kaitlin and twin sister Keegan — named after legendary English player and manager Kevin — were born in 1998...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono Soccer
  2. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport
  3. Chiefs coach Ntseki feeling the pressure but working on finding solutions Soccer

Latest

  1. ‘I coach because I have a licence and have earned it’: Gavin Hunt’s daughter ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Faf bludgeons Aussie bowlers for ODI century Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone Sport
  4. Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup Sport
  5. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives