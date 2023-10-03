Blast from the past: Last-gasp Lambie seals Bok victory over All Blacks

Sport

Today in SA sport history: October 4

03 October 2023 - 22:02
David Isaacson

1974 — Frew McMillan and controversial Bob Hewitt beat Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci in straight sets to give SA an unassailable 3-0 lead over Italy in their Davis Cup semifinal at Ellis Park. Hewitt, a fiery character on the court, was twice warned for his outbursts by the match referee, Otto Hauser of Argentina. A third warning could have got Hewitt disqualified. The SA duo won 7-5 6-4 10-8...

