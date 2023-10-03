Moodie ‘was almost not in WP mix’: youth coach on Bok star’s meteoric rise
Craven week coach is impressed by the young star’s progression from school rugby to the highest stage
03 October 2023 - 22:01
As a novice, there was no doubt new Springboks gem Canan Moodie was going to dazzle on the professional rugby stage — the signs of a quality player were always there...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.