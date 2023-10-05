Sport

World Cup losing its lustre as players and countries chase T20 dollars

05 October 2023 - 22:39
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Given cricket’s propensity for rapid change, particularly in chasing money, it is worth considering what the sport’s landscape might look like when South Africa hosts the next 50-over World Cup in four years’ time. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | To tinker or not to tinker? That’s the burning Bok question Sport
  2. Mapimpi’s race may be run, but he passed the baton while at full tilt Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | All World Cup-winning teams share the same traits Sport
  4. World Cup losing its lustre as players and countries chase T20 dollars Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten piles on the runs against Pakistan Sport

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...