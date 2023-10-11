Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas put finishing touches to 5-0 series whitewash of Australia

Today in SA sport history: October 12

11 October 2023 - 21:54
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1962 — Marjorie Dunt of Bloemfontein, the only woman in the SA team, wins the nation’s first-ever shooting world championship medal, taking silver in the now-defunct women’s 50m free rifle prone competition in Cairo...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Flying the Klippies flag and a Pied Peyper Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Superstition, lucky charms, whatever it takes to get the Boks ... Sport
  3. DA red-cards Maritzburg’s R27m support for Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM Politics
  4. More attacking Boks happy to ‘go to old traditional ways’ if needed Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mayo goal seals Bafana win over Costa Rica Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Kallis stars with bat and ball to help thump England Sport

Latest

  1. Ronald Malindi’s death from shooting a wake-up call on how champs should be ... Sport
  2. ‘Tier 2’ teams made strong case at World Cup for better seat at table Sport
  3. Credit to Riveiro for another cup win, but can he light a league race fire ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas put finishing touches to 5-0 series whitewash of ... Sport
  5. A cricketer who gets BLM, Rassie’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ blueprint Sport

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival