Blast from the past: Six of the best: Bafana Bafana smashes Seychelles
Today in SA sport history: October 13
12 October 2023 - 21:09
1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at the Old Wanderers in the first Test between these two nations. But the visitors scored well in their second innings to force a draw. This was the first time SA had not lost a match, having been beaten in their first eight Tests, all against England, from 1889 to 1899. Making his debut for the hosts was England-born Dave Nourse, who scored 72 in the first innings...
