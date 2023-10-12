Kohli, Babar and Co need to give World Cup the boost it desperately needs
It’s been a soft start and the tournament needs the colour and noise of cricket’s biggest rivalry to ignite it on Saturday
12 October 2023 - 21:09
One week into what is supposed to be the premier event in cricket, and it’s safe to say the 2023 World Cup feels quite bland...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.