Blast from the past: Proteas get the wrong sort of ducks in a row against Kiwis
Today in SA sport history: October 16
15 October 2023 - 20:15
1976 — Desiré Wilson becomes only the second woman to win a national motorsport title, taking the Formula Ford crown in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. In the first heat her car stopped 100m from the line, but she got out and started pushing. She fell twice as she heaved her machine over the line to finish the race. She failed to complete the second heat, but her nearest rival on the standings, Mike Hoffman, failed to secure a victory that would have seen him snatch victory, finishing second overall...
