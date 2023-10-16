Sport

Blast from the past: Boks slay Welsh dragons to book semifinal spot

Today in SA sport history: October 17

16 October 2023 - 21:36
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1992 — The Springboks make a triumphant return to touring as they beat France 20-15 in the opening Test in Lyon. Little was expected from them after losing home Tests to New Zealand and Australia, but the South Africans had shot into a 13-0 lead by halftime, which was enough to defend. Centre Danie Gerber and wing James Small each scored a try, with flyhalf Naas Botha, the captain, converting both and adding a penalty and a drop...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Titans captain ‘Sibz’ Makhanya admits he hasn’t reached his potential but ... Sport
  2. ‘Tier 2’ teams made strong case at World Cup for better seat at table Sport
  3. Ronald Malindi’s death from shooting a wake-up call on how champs should be ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Flying the Klippies flag and a Pied Peyper Sport
  5. A cricketer who gets BLM, Rassie’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ blueprint Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Proteas get the wrong sort of ducks in a row against Kiwis Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Six of the best: Bafana Bafana smashes Seychelles Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Proteas put finishing touches to 5-0 series whitewash of ... Sport

Latest

  1. Springbok player ratings: every player came to the party against France Sport
  2. Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks slay Welsh dragons to book semifinal spot Sport
  4. Titans captain ‘Sibz’ Makhanya admits he hasn’t reached his potential but ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas get the wrong sort of ducks in a row against Kiwis Sport

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...