Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory
Today in SA sport history: October 20
19 October 2023 - 21:48
1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber dropped a decision against American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.