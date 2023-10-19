Sport

Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory

Today in SA sport history: October 20

19 October 2023 - 21:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber dropped a decision against American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers...

