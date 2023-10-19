KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Rassie and Jacques prove two heads are better than one
The Bok coaching duo have been spot-on with their game management and squad selection during the World Cup
19 October 2023 - 21:42
The Springboks are more than a starting XV and it is this trust in a squad that has been at the heart of their success in winning the 2019 World Cup and beating host nation France (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/rugby/2023-10-15-live-boks-take-on-france-in-huge-world-cup-quarterfinal-clash/) in the quarterfinal to set up a replay of the 2019 final against England for a place in the 2023 final...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.