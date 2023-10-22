Blast from the past: Champion Binder cruises to sixth victory of the season
Today in SA sport history: October 23
1983 — Twenty-year-old Oscar Chalupsky dethrones four-time champion Grant Kenny of Australia as he claims his first Molokai Challenge crown in Hawaii, clocking 3hr 24 min 56 sec to shatter his rival’s record across the 30-mile (48km) stretch of ocean from Molokai to Oahu by nearly 15 minutes. Kenny, also 20, was second in 3:36:53. Chalupsky competed for the local Kanaka Ikaika kayak club instead of South Africa because of sanctions against the apartheid state. Chalupsky, who earned national colours in canoeing, lifesaving and bodyboarding, also played SA schools water polo and provincial schools rugby and later became a scratch golfer...
