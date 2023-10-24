Blast from the past: Lots of runs on the menu as Cook dishes up 390
Today in SA sport history: October 25
24 October 2023 - 22:16
1974 — Alison Sheard, playing with Jenny Bruce and Lisle Nel, fires a final-round 74 to help lift South Africa to joint second in the women’s world amateur team golf championship at La Romana in the Dominican Republic. SA finished with a total of 636, the same as Great Britain and Ireland, 16 strokes behind runaway champions United States. SA’s 154 total in the last round was second only to the US on 153...
