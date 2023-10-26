Sport

Blast from the past: Boks march into World Cup final after nervy win over Wales

Today in SA sport history: October 27

26 October 2023 - 22:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1984 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat South America 22-13 in the final second Test at Newlands. Wings Carel du Plessis and Ray Mordt, centre Danie Gerber and flanker Kulu Ferreira dotted down, with flyhalf Errol Tobias adding two penalties. It was SA’s last fully fledged Test for eight years. ..

