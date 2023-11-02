Sport

Blast from the past: Taylor climbs from the canvas four times to win world title

Today in SA sport history: November 3

02 November 2023 - 22:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1973 — In what many observers described as the greatest boxing contest on SA soil, Arnold Taylor rose from four knock-downs and knocked out Mexican Romeo Anaya in the 14th round at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg to lift the WBA bantamweight crown. There were a total of six knock-downs in the bout, but in the eighth it looked as if Taylor was about to lose as he went down three times. Somehow he got up each time and fought his way back to victory, though he was assisted by a long count after Anaya didn’t retreat to a neutral properly. In 1996 The Ring magazine rated this contest the 15th greatest world title bout of all time.   ..

